‘Power’: Bobby Shmurda Could Join One of the Spinoffs

Rapper Bobby Shumrda is known for his iconic rap songs and lyrics. He is rebuilding his career after some time of incarceration, and it looks like he could be headed to one of Starz’s many Power spinoffs in the near future.

Here’s everything we know about Bobby Shumrda’s possible turn to the Power Universe.

Bobby Shmurda | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Inside the Power Universe

Following the end of the original Power series, Starz announced four spinoff series, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

Headed into its third season in the fall of 2022, Ghost centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who is juggling his life as a drug dealer and college student after murdering his father, Ghost. The series is set directly after the events of Power in NYC.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to Power. Set in the early ’90s in Queens, the show follows Ghost and Tommy’s mentor Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) during his teen years. We learn how Kanan got into the game, where he came from, and how it shaped the man he would become. The second season of the drama will debut on Aug. 14, 2022.

Set in Chicago and following the events of Power and around the same time as Ghost, Power Book IV: Force follows Ghost’s best friend Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), who leaves New York for Chicago. “As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” the official description says. Season 2 is slated to debut in 2023.

Finally, Power Book V: Influence is set in the present and chronicles Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) second run for New York governor. The series has not yet aired.

Bobby Shmurda could join one of the ‘Power’ spinoffs

Sine the original Power debuted, creator Courtney Kemp and producer Curtis “50 Cent” have infused several major musical artists in their show. We’ve seen Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Joey Bada$$, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. Now it looks like Bobby Shmurda could potentially join the series.

“Me and 50 were on a two-hour call like two weeks ago,” Bobby said in an interview with HotNewHipHop. “Some talent agents I was talking to, they help 50 with Power and STARZ and all that other sh*t. So you know he wants me to act, and they want me to act, so we just talking about a couple of shit right now. He got like 25 shows. You know, he called me like, ‘N****, you know I got like 25 shows. You ready to do 26 and 27?’ Like, stop playing, n****! You know I want this shmoney, n****!”

We could definitely see the Brooklyn-born rapper on Raising Kanan.

When will ‘Power Book V: Influence’ premiere?

With so much coming down the pipeline, fans are desperate to know when Influence will finally premiere. So far, nothing has been announced yet. “Who knows if you’re gonna see him pop up somewhere,” Tate told The Jasmine Brand. “The moment I know what’s happening, y’all will know what’s happening.”

So far, we’ve seen a lot of Rashad on Ghost; fans are hoping that season 3 of the series will pave the way for Influence.