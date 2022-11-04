‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Another Actor Was Originally Cast as Professor Carrie Milgram

Professor Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd) was one of the most intriguing characters in Power Book II: Ghost. A former prosecutor turned Stansfield University professor; she appeared to ally with her students. However, Carrie’s personal life soon began to interfere with her work.

Interestingly enough, before Liburd was cast, another actor was set to portray Carrie in Power Book II: Ghost.

Carrie Milgram died in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2

From the moment fans were introduced to Professor Milgram in Season 1, it was clear that her life was a bit of a hot mess. Things got even messier when she began carrying on a sexual relationship with star basketball player Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy).

She inadvertently got wrapped up in the death investigation of her former lover, Professor Jabari Reynolds’ (Justin McManus) death, and her relationships and personal lives were exposed.

It didn’t help that Zeke’s mother/aunt, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) hated their relationship. Ultimately, Carrie’s mistakes cost her her life.

Another actor was originally cast as Carrie Milgram

Carrie was a staple on the show for the first two seasons. However, before the This Is Us actor was cast, another actor was in her role. Liburd recalled being pulled in on a recent episode of The Crew Has It at the last minute.

“I have no idea from that call with Courtney that I was replacing someone. It was offered to me,” Liburd told Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo. “I know. Well, luckily, maybe they needed someone quickly. Yeah, I think they sent Courtney some of my work, and yeah, I was like, I’d love to be like an honor.”

Paolo and Rainey Jr. also vaguely remembered someone else in the role. “There was someone else who was cast as Professor Milgram she did three episodes I don’t think I ever met her we were at table reads, but it was so overwhelming,” Paolo said. “I don’t remember who the actress was, but it was a conflict, and then she got replaced, and then here comes Melanie.”

Rainey explained, “I don’t remember.”

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Carrie is dead and gone, no one knows that Monet is responsible for her death. Now that her lover Zeke is dead, we’re sure that the truth is bound to come out. The cast and crew of Ghost finished filming the third season in Aug. 2022. However, Starz has remained silent about a release date, prompting fans to believe that new episodes of the series won’t debut until 2023.

Thankfully, there has been some information about what fans expect to see when the show finally does premiere its third season.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

