‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Brayden and Cane Will Team up Again in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will likely premiere sometime next year. Season 3 will follow Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and his best friend Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) as they continue to grow and expand their drug business.

Thus far, gangster Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) has been a major thorn in Tariq’s side, but Brayden could team up with him in Season 3.

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Cane will play a major role in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

For the first two seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, fans have watched Cane’s jealousy of Tariq get in the way of his work. Now that the pair have seemingly called a truce, Cane can focus on his true ambitions, leading his family’s organization.

“Cane literally is the best character on Power right now; the guy is too funny? and always thinking about Tariq’s next move and making dumb decisions and so entertaining,” one Redditor said. “I hope he survives up to season 6 and eventually has a spin off show. Cane is, to me, what Kanan and Tommy’s roles were. He’s definitely my favorite.”

However, fans should also recall that Tariq vowed to get back at Cane for nearly running his life.

Brayden and Cane will team up in Season 3

In Season 2, Cane tricked Brayden into teaming up with him to frame Tariq for murder. In Season 3, it looks like the pair will be teaming up once again.

Only Cane, Brayden, and Effie know the real truth about Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death. Moreover, in a recent episode of The Crew Has It, Paolo revealed that he and McClain had filmed at least one important scene together.

With Brayden trying to get deeper into the drug game but having to distance himself from Tariq it looks like Cane is the one person he is able to turn to.

Brayden’s journey will get a lot darker in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

In addition to parterning with Cane and withholding the truth about Lauren’s death from Tariq, Brayden is expected to take a much darker turn overall. “Just wait for it,” Paolo revealed on This Is 50. “Brayden is just getting darker and darker and deeper into the game. I think season 3 is Brayden’s coming-out party for who he really is. You’re gonna see. I’m telling you.”

The actor even revealed that he’s looking forward to his character truly getting his hands dirty this season.

“I want to kill someone, that’s like dream Brayden, I want to get deep in,” Paolo said on an Instagram Live with Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp. “I would like to get it on or a romance; those are always fun, that kind of stuff. I want him to see when he’s actually in love and when he’s actually with someone.”

