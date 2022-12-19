‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Brayden and Tariq’s Friendship Could Fall Apart in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost is set to debut its third season in Spring 2023. The acclaimed Power spinoff series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he tries to navigate his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer. Over the years, Tariq’s best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), has been someone he could depend on and confide in. However, that may all change in Season 3.

In fact, it appears that Brayden and Tariq’s friendship is on the verge of falling apart.

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will debut on March 17

After months of silence, Starz has finally announced that Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will debut on March 17, 2023. Now knowing that his mother and sister are safe, Tariq is desperately looking for a way out of the game. However, since he’s still linked with Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and her family, he’s finding it even harder to break away.

The official description for Season 3 reads in part,

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.

Brayden and Tariq’s friendship could fall apart

Since Power, Tariq’s best friend Brayden has been a major staple in his life. Though Brayden hails from the affluent Weston family, he’s been determined to make a name for himself in the drug game alongside Tariq. Brayden has always been loyal to his best friend, business partner, and roommate, but he betrayed Tariq at the end of Season 2.

After Tariq tasked him with helping to get his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) out of town so that she would not testify against him, Brayden put her in the hands of Tariq’s lover and their other business partner Effie (Alix Lapri), who killed Lauren for being a snitch.

Brayden has been holding on to this secret, and it’s bound to implode his friendship with Tariq. The Season 3 description reads, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.”

Oop how’s Brayden gonna talk himself out of this situation…#PowerGhost #PowerNight pic.twitter.com/qUQG3FXeGe — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 7, 2022

Brayden will take a dark turn in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

More than his secret about Lauren coming to light, Brayden is slated to take a very dark turn in Ghost Season 3. “Just wait for it,” Paolo revealed on This Is 50. “Brayden is just getting darker and darker and deeper into the game. I think season 3 is Brayden’s coming-out party for who he really is. You’re gonna see. I’m telling you.”

It’s likely that Brayden will also team up with Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) again, which won’t be good for anyone.