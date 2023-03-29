‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Brayden and Effie’s Betrayal Will Be a Turning Point for Tariq

In Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) best friends, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), are hiding a major secret from him. Tariq believes that his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd), died in a car accident. However, Effie and Brayden plotted to have her killed.

Once the truth comes out, Effie and Brayden’s betrayal will be a turning point for Tariq.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 gets weird for Tariq, Effie, and Brayden

Tariq is used to running things when it comes to his friendships and his business. However, things have changed now that Effie and Brayden are keeping a secret from him. The pair are trying to press forward with their lives as if nothing has happened, and eventually, all of those lies and secrets will catch up with them.

“For Brayden and Effie, obviously it’s kind of weird and kind of a little bit awkward because they’re holding something from Tariq,” Rainey told TV Line about Tariq’s obliviousness. He added, “So he’s just thinking everything is fine and dandy. And these two, they’re over here trying to figure out how they’re going to, you know, escape the whole situation without the truth coming out. They’re trying to figure out how they can get the truth out without Tariq losing his mind.”

In ‘Power’ Tariq’s best friends’ betrayal will be a turning point

It’s only a matter of time before the truth about Effie and Brayden’s role in Lauren’s disappearance comes to light. When it does, it will be a major turning point for Tariq. While it’s likely that Brayden and Tariq’s friendship might survive, Tariq will never look at Effie the same.

“You know what’s crazy, Tariq is used to people lying to him, used to betrayal and everything, but I feel like this is one thing that could drive him to the ground,” Rainey told Digital Spy. He added,

Does Effie die in ‘Power’?

Thus far, Effie has managed to stay one step ahead of everyone, including Tariq. Though they are now in a relationship, and she’s betrayed him and Brayden in the past, he’s seemingly put that behind him. However, Effie has still kept her past under wraps. Fans were never introduced to the connection that she had in high school.

Moreover, much of her background remains a mystery. Fans know that Effie is not close to her parents. Her mother turned to alcoholism to cope when Effie’s brother was murdered in a robbery. Moreover, despite being extremely smart, Effie has always had to hustle to make money.

It will change everything when Tariq discovers that Effie killed (or tried to kill) Lauren. Some fans even believe that the Tariq might even kill Effie, but only time will tell.