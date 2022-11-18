‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Cane and Dru May Have Serious Conflict in Season 3

Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) is one of the most menacing characters in Power Book II: Ghost. The eldest of the Tejada siblings, Cane has worked his entire life to impress his parents, Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Lorenzo (Berto Colon). Unlike his siblings, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), Cane has always been willing and ready to do the dirty work.

However, the Tejada family dynamic is changing. Now that Lorenzo has been released from prison and he’s mentoring Dru to take over the family business, Cane has become an afterthought. In fact, fans believe the brothers will have some serious conflict in Season 3.

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada and Woody McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Cane and Dru are very different

Though they grew up in the same household where their parents indoctrinated them into the drug game, Dru and Cane are very different.

“Cane is a little bit modeled after Sonny Corleone, for those of you who are Godfather fans,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on a recent Instagram Live. “We really wanted that energy, that kind of hot-head energy, that Santino energy, and Dru [Tejada] has a little bit of that Michael Corleone feel as well.”

As the series has pressed forward, the brothers’ differences have become more obvious.

Ouch! Dru hit below the belt with that burn. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/iAUHcpzuGv — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 16, 2022

Cane and Dru may have some serious conflict in Season 3

Though they had been close previously, with the release of their father, Lorenzo, from prison, Dru and Cane began clashing. Though Cane is the oldest and is the muscle in the family, Lorenzo has always wanted the more even-tempered Dru to take over the family business.

However, as fans have seen, Dru doesn’t have any desire to work in the profession his family thrives in. It’s especially aggravating to him because it would mean hiding his sexuality. In Season 2, frustrations between the brothers bubbled over.

Now, with Monet distracted over Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death, the brothers will likely drift further and further apart before imploding.

You better let him know Effie!?? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/uqM3VFMS88 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2022

Cane could form an alliance with Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Now that his parents have seemingly put all of their trust behind Dru and with Monet mourning Zeke’s death, it’s likely that the Tejadas will see Cane’s hot-headedness and his obsession with Tariq as a liability. As fans know, this will only drive him to act out even further.

Since he’s also disgusted by his mother’s trust in Tariq, it’s likely that Cane will continue to try and destroy the college student. Fans saw him try and do so with Brayden (Gianni Paolo) in Season 2. Now, he will likely try to form an alliance with Effie (Alix Lapri) in Season 2.

After all, the pair is hiding the fact that they are responsible for Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death. Should Tariq uncover the truth, Cane may be the only one Effie has to turn to.

