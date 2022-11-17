‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Cane and Effie Could Form an Alliance in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost opens just 72 hours after the death of James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). In the show’s past two seasons, fans have watched his son, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), press forward with his life. As he’s tried to stay afloat financially while attending college, Tariq has been forced to rely on his friends, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri).

Tariq has also found himself entangled with the Tejada family, which has put him at odds with the eldest son, Cane (Woody McClain). Now, amid several secrets and lies in the second season of the drama series, fans believe Cane and Effie are bound to form an alliance.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Be up Against Some Major Threats in Season 3

Effie’s background will be revealed in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Power Universe fans were introduced to Effie in the original series, there is so much about the Yale college student that remains a mystery. Clearly, she’s incredibly intelligent, she sells drugs to sustain herself, and her family background is extremely rough.

However, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained that fans can expect to learn much more about Effie’s past when Ghost Season 3 debuts. “Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

You better let him know Effie!?? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/uqM3VFMS88 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2022

Cane and Effie could form an alliance in Season 3

Though we don’t know much about Effie, we do know that she has a lot in common with Cane. The pair both understand the drug game and though Effie isn’t quite as volatile as Cane, they both understand one another.

At present, Effie is happy to be in Tariq’s inner circle. However, it’s likely he will uncover the truth about her involvement in Lauren’s death. As a result, Tariq will likely hurt her or push her away. Should that happen, it’s likely that she will turn to Cane.

If these two form an alliance, it will likely prove disastrous for Tariq and the Tejada family as a whole.

Cane will play a major role in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

In addition to the alliance that he is likely to form with Effie and possibly Brayden since the three of them are hiding the truth about Lauren’s death from Tariq, it’s expected that Cane will play a major role in the forthcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost.

“Cane literally is the best character on Power right now; the guy is too funny ? and always thinking about Tariq’s next move and making dumb decisions and so entertaining,” one Redditor said. “I hope he survives up to season 6 and eventually has a spin off show. Cane is, to me, what Kanan and Tommy’s roles were. He’s definitely my favorite.”

In an Instagram Live at the end of Season 2, Kemp even hinted at an alliance between Tariq and Cane. However, this likely won’t be a genuine connection. Cane would likely be using Tariq for his own gain.

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Will Have a Major Tie to ‘Empire’