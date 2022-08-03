‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Cane Will Play a Major Role in Season 3

Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) is one of the most impactful characters in Power Book II: Ghost. Cane is the eldest child of Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon). Like his parents, Cane is no stranger to chaos and violence. He loves the drug game and thrives in it. His hot temper has also caused him many issues regarding the family business.

Cane acts impulsively, and as a result, he will likely be a major power player in season 3.

Wood McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Filming for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 just wrapped

Ghost fans will be thrilled to learn that after nearly eight months of filming, season 3 is now in the can. As the episodes move through the editing process, fans will await news of a release date. McClain announced on his Instagram page that filming had come to an end.

“That’s a Wrap on Season 3 @ghoststarz Thank you to my wonderful cast & crew for making this experience one to remember,” he shared.

Nah, Monet was asking for a LOT this episode.



Do you Cane will forgive her for this? Drop an emoji below ⬇️ #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/xPQJjhNMv8 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 9, 2022

Cane will play a major role in season 3

Cane has always been one of the most beloved characters on Ghost. The hot-tempered gangster is modeled after Santino “Sonny” Corleone’s character from The Godfather. “Cane literally is the best character on Power right now the guy is too funny ? and always thinking about Tariq’s next move and making dumb decisions and so entertaining,” one Redditor said. “I hope he survives up to season 6 and eventually has a spin off show. Cane is to me what Kanan and Tommy’s roles were. He’s definitely my favorite.”

In season 2, Cane had Tariq framed for murder, and Tariq vowed vengeance against him. However, this season could see the pair teaming up together. When asked about this, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told fans on her Instagram Live to keep watching.

Cane won’t be Tariq’s only enemy in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3

In addition to Cane, Tariq is going to deal with several other issues this season. He will likely learn sooner rather than later that both Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) have betrayed him concerning Lauren (Paige Hurd).

Moreover, he is now back on Detective Blanca Rodriguez’s (Monique Gabriela Curnen) radar, and we know she is out for blood. Finally, a new cast member will likely shake things up. Kyle Vincent Terry has been cast on the series as Obi. His character description reads, “a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun, but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.”

Since he sounds similar to Tariq, there will likely be some animosity between the pair.

