‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Davis Could Kill Saxe in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost will likely premiere in the spring of 2023, and things are shifting and moving in Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) world. Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), who has been a staple in the Power Universe, has found himself defending criminals like Tariq. He’s unwittingly become a pawn in defense attorney Davis MacLean’s (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) twisted game.

Now, fans believe that Davis will kill Saxe in Season 3.

Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe and Clifford “Method Man” Smith as Davis McLean in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Copper Saxe has been a staple in the ‘Power’ Universe

Since the first season of Power, when fans met Cooper Saxe working with Angela Valdez (Lela Loren) for the U.S. government, he has been determined to take down criminals. During the original series, he set his sights on James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). Later, in Power Book II: Ghost, he turned his sights on Tariq and Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton).

Now, fans think that when the third season of Ghost debuts, Saxe will finally meet his end.

Saxe could die in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Saxe is currently working as a defense attorney with Davis, he is feeding information to his lover Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook). If Davis, Tariq, or the Tejadas get wind of what Saxe is doing, it will likely be lights out for him.

More than that, as Saxe begins to dig further into Davis’ older brother Theo’s (Reginald “Redman” Noble) manslaughter case, he could discover that Davis is actually the murderer. If he does uncover this information, it’s likely that Davis or even Theo could have him killed.

“I think we will see just how street Davis MacLean really is next season, and he will probably put a hit out on Saxe and be the one to have Saxe finally get killed,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

This is why Saxe has survived for so long

From the Feds office to being a defense attorney, Saxe has always gotten caught up in the middle of things that have nothing to do with him. He’s done everything he can to take down St. Patrick’s, but none of it has worked. As someone who has constantly stayed in the mix, fans have wanted to know how Saxe has survived in the Power Universe for so long.

Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp says there is a reason why Saxe has outlasted so many others.

“I definitely did not see this character from the beginning living this long,” she explained during an Instagram Live. “But what happened was Shane was so amazing, and then the character became so adaptable because he really wasn’t a person with principles. And, you know I love to write about people without principles. So that’s why it became more interesting. I always like that push and pull of cops and robbers. And you guys know, I love to write about lawyers, so that’s why Saxe has lived so long. He also does know way too much information which is perfect for us because that gives you thread.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Interview: Shane Johnson on Saxe and MacLean’s Unholy Alliance and Which Song He’d Want for Saxe’s Death