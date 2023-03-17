‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Effie and Monet Are Very Similar

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will put Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) and Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) in the spotlight. Both women have shown that they are ruthless in terms of getting what they want. Moreover, they have both earned the respect of Tariq St. Patrick.

In fact, Effie and Monet are very similar.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be a turning point

Season 3 of Ghost is set to launch with a bang. The Tejadas will be reeling from Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death and Monet will be determined to find answers. For Tariq, though his sister and mother are squared away, he, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and Effie will be pulled further into the drug game. The official description for the season reads,

The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Who’s prepared to see Monet's revenge? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/8mgHGlneFA — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 24, 2023

In ‘Power’ Effie and Monet are very similar

Though they have barely crossed paths, Effie and Monet are very similar, which is why Tariq is drawn toward both of them. Both Effie and Monet have been pushed down their paths for specific reasons. Moreover, both women are determined to do whatever they can to save themselves and protect the people they love.

In season 2, Monet killed Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd) so that her son Zeke wouldn’t have anyone else to turn to but her. She also made the situation look like Carrie died by suicide. Similarly, after learning that Lauren (Paige Hurd) was set to testify against Tariq, Effie took it upon herself to eliminate the issue.

She lured Lauren away, killed her, and made it look like an accident. In that way, she and Monet are extremely similar.

We are not here to play with y’all. Who do you think is bringing the smoke this season? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/js93jLs3GN — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 2, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Effie’s background

Though fans know about Monet’s upbringing and background, Effie’s past still remains a mystery. In fact, she moves and acts the way she does has a lot to do with her upbringing and background. So far, fans know that Effie grew up in an impoverished household with her mother being addicted to alcohol. Effie lost her brother in a robbery gone wrong, and she isn’t close to her father.

Still, much of Effie’s past has not come together for fans. However, Kemp says Effie’s background will come to light in season 3. “The intention with the Effie storyline is that Effie is making a double move, and she’s conflicted,” Kemp explained on Instagram Live. “What was her motivation to go to Cane (Woody McClain) about Lauren. In terms of her character development, she is conflicted. She does not want to play herself and be “that girl” she wants to do what she wants. What is best for the whole team is that Lauren goes down. [Lauren] is a snitch.”

She is harden for a reason.