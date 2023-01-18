‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Effie Could Be in Trouble in Season 3

Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is set to move in a different direction on Power Book II: Ghost. When Season 3 premieres, he will still be reeling from the death of his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd). However, what he doesn’t know is that his business partner and lover, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) was the one who killed Lauren.

Unfortunately, Effie may need Tariq the most in Season 3. It appears that she could be in trouble.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Effie has a lot of secrets in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

There are a ton of twists and turns in the Power Universe. However, no one remains more of a mystery than Effie. Fans know that Effie comes from an impoverished background. She’s used her intelligence and her connections with the drug game to make a life for herself.

“Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

Fans may recall that Effie’s brother was killed in a robbery gone wrong, and her mother is a drunk. Not much else is known about her.

Effie could be in trouble in Season 3

Effie is known to make a way out of no way. Until she teamed up with Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Tariq again in Ghost Season 1, she’s mostly been a lone wolf, keeping her distance from her family and anyone else that would try and get close to her.

However, in Season 3, it’s likely that she will be in trouble. In the Season 3 teaser trailer, fans can spot a terrified-looking Effie sprinting down the street. In addition to her dealings in the drug game, it’s possible that the family could reappear in her life to shake things up.

Moreover, fans never discovered who Effie worked for back in high school when she first teamed up with Brayden and Tariq. It’s possible that her connect could reappear at the most inopportune time.

Looks like ‘Riq bounced back quick. Ok playa???! #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/zpshT2joit — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 9, 2022

Tariq and Effie’s relationship will change drastically in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Thus far, Effie has been a ride or die of sorts for Tariq. However, when she took it upon herself to kill Lauren, she changed everything between them for good. Now, Tariq is slated to discover the truth about what she and Brayden did behind his back.

The Season 3 description reads in part, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.”

Brayden and Tariq’s friendship could likely be repaired in time, but things may be fractured forever for Tariq and Effie.

Lapri hinted at the upcoming fracture between Effie and Tariq. “Yeah, um, not good,” she said on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about Effie and Tariq’s relationship in season 3. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’ Like back in OG Power days, that’s literally what this situation is like.”