‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Are Convinced Effie Is Untrustworthy

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere on Starz on March 17. The forthcoming season will showcase Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) trying to leave the drug game behind for good. However, he and his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), will soon learn that getting out is much harder than getting in.

Effie has kept much of her past secret in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

While fans know a lot about other characters in the Power Universe, Effie, who has been a staple on the show since Power Season 6, remains a mystery.

Fans may recall bits and pieces about her past. Her brother was killed in a robbery, which pushed her mother toward alcoholism. She seemingly has no connection with her father and once sold drugs out of her dorm with a secret connect. Effie told Diana (LaToya Tondeo) about her parents saying, “Let’s just say I leave them alone, and they leave me alone. I’m good on my own.”

When asked about Tariq and Effie’s bond going forward, Lapri didn’t have good news.

“Yeah, um, not good,” Lapri said on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about Effie and Tariq’s relationship in season 3. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’

Fans are convinced Effie is untrustworthy

Fans have always been suspicious of Effie though she is one of the most intriguing characters on the show. However, she’s always looked out for herself, even at the expense of the people she cares about.

“The intention with the Effie storyline is that Effie is making a double move, and she’s conflicted,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained on Instagram Live. “What was her motivation to go to Cane (Woody McClain) about Lauren. In terms of her character development, she is conflicted. She does not want to play herself and be “that girl” she wants to do what she wants. What is best for the whole team is that Lauren goes down. [Lauren] is a snitch.”

More than that, we don’t think Effie will have any plans about coming clean, which will make the revelation even worse for Tariq.

Tariq may kill Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

According to the official description for season 3, Tariq will find out what Effie and Brayden did to Lauren. The description reads, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…”

As we know, though he wasn’t thrilled about her actions, Tariq loved Lauren and didn’t want any harm to come to her. Therefore, he will undoubtedly lash out against Effie and Brayden when he learns the truth.

Though Tariq and Brayden may have a chance to repair their relationship, this won’t be the first time Effie has turned her back on him. Therefore, when fans spotted a clue of Effie’s death in the season 3 teaser trailer, no one was all that surprised.

Tariq can be spotted in his dorm room, holding a bloody knife in his hand with a remorseful look on his face. Only time will tell if Effie was on the end of his knife.