‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Could Meet Davis’ Wife in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) following his father, James St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. Tariq has tasked criminal defense attorney Davis MacLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) with keeping him out of jail.

Davis is a womanizer who cares about his money and his flawless acquittal record. However, in Season 3, fans are expecting to meet his wife.

Clifford “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Davis MacLean’s backstory will be revealed in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Fans have been rocking with Davis since Season 1 of Ghost. Though some aspects of the criminal defense attorney’s personal life have been revealed, much of it still remains shrouded in secrecy. Now, fans believe that more of his backstory will be revealed in Season 3.

Season 2 introduced Davis’ older brother Theo (Reginald “Redman” Noble), and from what fans have uncovered, Theo is behind bars over something Davis did back in the day.

“Theo Rollins used to run the streets with his little brother, Davis MacLean.” the character description read. “But now, they sit on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term, and Davis, off his win in the Tasha St. Patrick case, now the biggest defense attorney in New York City. They both know, had the past played out differently, Davis could be locked up alongside his big brother, but Theo questions if the guilt’s enough for Davis to keep his promise.”

Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said during an Instagram Live that more about Davis’ backstory will be revealed in Season 3. Fans also believe they will meet someone else central to Davis’ life.

Fans could meet Davis’ wife in Season 3

Fans were stunned when they were first introduced to Davis. He appeared to be all about his money, fame, and women. He had long-standing affairs with Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd) and Paula Matarazzo (Sherri Saum). He also had something sexual going on with his stylist. Therefore, fans were taken aback when it was revealed that Davis was married to a woman named Marilyn MacLean.

Though fans have not been introduced to the illustrious Mrs. MacLean, she is still very much a part of Davis’ life. In fact, it’s likely she will appear in Season 3 to shake up Davis’ world. Kemp says she even has the perfect actor in mind to play the role.

Davis is a challenging character for Method Man to play in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Though the legendary rapper seems to be perfectly at home with his suave and conniving character, Method Man says that portraying Davis is quite challenging. “I do fight with some of Davis Maclean’s moral choices that he makes during scenes,” Method Man told The Knockturnal. “But we have great writers and they always justify what he’s doing. Even if it’s hard for me to understand sometimes, it’s written so well that I eventually get it.”

Things are likely to get more challenging with Davis in Season 3. Fans know that he has tasked Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) with finding flaws in his brother Theo’s manslaughter conviction. However, if Saxe discovers the truth, he could also uncover the fact that Theo is covering for Davis.

Moreover, introducing Davis’ wife could also shake up the defense attorney’s world.

