‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans May Have Discovered Why Season 3 Hasn’t Premiered yet

Since the shocking Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale, fans have been anticipating the release of Season 3. The beloved drama series is set in the aftermath of Power and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he navigates his new journey as a college student while selling drugs on campus for the Tejada crime family. Though filming for Season 3 wrapped months ago, Starz has remained silent about a premiere date.

However, fans believe they have discovered why Season 3 has not yet premiered.

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 does not have a release date

Filming for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 began all the way back in January 2022, and it finally wrapped in August. Since then, fans have been anticipating a release date from Starz. Rainey said of the upcoming season.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

Fans may have discovered why Season 3 hasn’t premiered yet

It’s been more than 100 days since filming for the third season of Ghost came to a close, but no news about a release date has yet dropped. However, when the cast and crew of Power Book IV: Force revealed they were wrapping Season 2 in Nov. 2022, fans began to connect the dots.

Now, amid a recent episode of The Crew Has It, Joseph Sikora, who stars in Power Book IV: Force, sat down to talk to Rainey and Paolo, who stars as Brayden Weston on Ghost.

The trio chatted about their careers and their time on Power, and they hinted extensively at a crossover between Ghost and Force. Fans of the series know that Sikora guest starred as Tommy in the Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 finale.

Now fans believe that Ghost Season 3 hasn’t premiered just yet because they are awaiting finale edits from Force Season 2 so that the shows can cross over with one another.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 may have a 2-hour premiere

If the Season 3 premiere of Ghost does crossover with the Season 2 premiere of Force, fans could be in for a 2-hour long premiere. After all, since Starz has fans waiting all of this time to return to the Power Universe, it might be the most logical thing to do to ensure that fans are locked into both shows for the duration of the seasons.

Moreover, since the second season of Force is set to reset the series, with Gary Lennon — who helped create the character of Tommy as showrunner, it would make perfect sense that the series would want to align in a way that they haven’t previously.

“Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line. “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that.”