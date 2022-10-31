‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Think Season 3 Will Premiere in March 2023

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. To obtain his inheritance, Tariq has been working on earning his college degree at the prestigious Stansfield University. However, to stay afloat financially, he’s found himself wrapped up in the same business that destroyed his family.

Fans had long assumed that Ghost Season 3 would debut in Nov. 2022. However, fans now think March 2023 is a more likely timeline.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 finished filming months ago

Filming for Ghost Season 3 ended in Aug. 2022, and creator/executive producer Courtney Kemp even hinted at what fans could expect from the forthcoming season.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

However, Starz has said nothing about the new season.

Fans think ‘Ghost’ Season 3 could premiere in March 2023

With Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson no longer in business with Starz, the network seems to be moving on its own timeline, seemingly hoping to space out the Power series to retain subscribers. To that end, the network has announced the premiere date of another 50 Cent-produced series, BMF, which is slated to premiere its second season in January 2023.

Following that announcement, fans have been convinced that Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 won’t debut until after BMF Season 2 has wrapped, which is likely March 2023, nearly a year and a half since Season 2 debuted.

Since the show stars announced that filming concluded in Aug. 2022, Starz has remained silent about the premiere date, and as the end of the year is looming near, a release date for 2022 seems less and less likely.

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though it might be many months before we see new episodes of the highly-rated Power spinoff, there have been some hints at what fans can expect when the series does return to the small-screen. Despite all his efforts to untangle himself from the Tejada family web, Tariq will be pulled in even further in Season 3.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

Moreover, many new cast members are slated to join the cast. Deadline reports that Gbenga Akinnagbe will star as Ron Samuel Jenkins. Ron, aka RSJ, is a “Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire that has firmly entrenched him among the business elite.”

Kyle Vincent Terry will portray Obi, a transplant from the U.K. who “knows his way around a gun but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.” Caroline Chikezie will portray Noma as “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

Moriah Brown will star as Kiki Travis. Kiki “doesn’t come from privilege,” but “she’s Ivy League-educated” and “making her own way in the world of the business elite.”

Finally, Deadline also reports that David Walton stars as Lucas Weston, a Wall Street executive. Lucas works at his family’s firm and is described as an “adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive.”

