‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Being Compared to His Father Is Tariq’s Biggest Trigger

In Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has tried to do everything in his power to separate himself from his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) legacy. However, as the seasons have pressed forward, the college student/drug dealer has only become increasingly similar to Ghost.

Unfortunately, Tariq isn’t ready to amid the truth, and comparisons to his father have become his biggest trigger.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 is underway

Season 3 of Ghost is finally underway, and fans have never been more thrilled. Following Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death, the Tejada family is in shambles, especially Monet (Mary J. Blige). Moreover, Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) demise triggered the arrival of Noma (Caroline Chikezie), which no one was prepared for.

Effie (Alix Lapri) and Bryaden( Gianni Paolo) are trying to keep their secret about Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death hidden from Tariq, but what they don’t know is that Lauren is actually alive.

All of this is putting the trio and the Tejadas on a collision course with law enforcement.

Y'all gotta stop comparing 'Riq to his dad.?#PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/s5i9IUASX4 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 19, 2023

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Tariq’s father is his biggest trigger

At the end of Power, Tariq killed his father because he hated him. He hated Ghost for lying to him, betraying their family, and disrespecting his mother. However, he’s slowly beginning to understand how similar he is to his late father, which makes Ghost Tariq’s biggest trigger.

In the Ghost Season 3 premiere, “Your Perception, Your Reality,” Sebastian Stern (Abubakr Ali) goaded Tariq into seeing the similarities between himself and his father, Tariq didn’t take too kindly to being called a thug, and in a fit of rage he stabbed Bash to death. This trigger isn’t something the college student has been able to grapple with, and it will remain a weakness until he addresses it. After all, everything in his life, from his love life to his friendships and even how he handles his triggers, mirrors Ghost.

The thing that Ghost did well to survive was to blend in with “respectable” society. Tariq already has a scarlet letter on his vest which makes him stick out as a sore thumb. Becoming more like Ghost would actually help him in the end.

Tonight at midnight EST. @ghoststarz are you ready?? pic.twitter.com/p3fQnRglZi — Michael Rainey Jr (@michaelraineyjr) March 17, 2023

Tariq isn’t smarter than Ghost yet

Though he hates being compared to his late father despite their similarities, Tariq is most annoyed by his father’s mistakes. After all, those mistakes and Ghost choosing Angela (Lela Loren) over the St. Patrick family destroyed the life that Tariq held dear to him. As a result, the college student thinks he’s identified and mastered all of Ghost’s weaknesses.

However, as far as his father was concerned, Tariq is still very green regarding the drug game. Moreover, though he has Brayden and Effie on his side, Ghost had Tommy (Joseph Sikora), who is much more of a ruthless asset than anyone in this trio.

Tariq hasn’t made all of the same mistakes as his father, but he hasn’t risen above them either. While he’s declared to his grandmother Estelle (Debbi Morgan) that he’s better than and smarter than Ghost, he has on;;y continued to walk down that same exact path. Killing Sebastian Stern was proof of that.