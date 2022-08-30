‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Gianni Paolo and Joseph Sikora Aren’t Beefing

The Power Universe is expansive. Power ran from 2014-2020, and since then, the series has spawned several spinoffs, including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. The series are interconnected, and most of the shows’ actors appear to get along great.

However, it appears that Gianni Paolo, who portrays Brayden Weston on Ghost, and Joseph Sikora, who portrays Tommy Egan on Force, are having some words with one another. However, something else may be happening if you take a closer look.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 1 of the Most Hated Characters on the Show Could Appear in More Spinoffs

Gianni Paolo says Joseph Sikora ignored him

Though Sikora and Paolo are both known for their calm and carefree attitudes, Paolo recently said that there was some tension between himself and Sikora. The Ghost actor shared a video of himself on TikTok extending his hand to Sikora, to which the Force actor ignored it and turned around.

In the video, Paolo can be heard saying, “You pressed? I would be too.” In the caption, he wrote, “some ppl just insecure [shrugging and crying emoji.]”

However, things might not look as they seem.

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ star and the ‘Power Book IV: Force’ star might not actually be beefing

Though Paolo says he and Sikora are having some issues, we’re going to take this with a grain of salt. Last year, amid the debut of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the cast was having works with the cast of Ghost. Moreover, in the past, to market Power, creator Courtney Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had a “public fight.”

In fact, Paolo has said in the past that 50 Cent loves to have a certain persona to keep the audience engaged.

“He’s a sweet guy, he really is,” the actor told TMZ’s Verified Podcast. “He directed one of my first episodes in season 6, and that was a trip. His first episode of television he directed ever was with us. He’s a troll, but for the right reasons because he wants to promote his stuff. When you see him getting into a beef with someone on Instagram, it’s because he has another show coming out.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will premiere soon

The Power Universe loves to stir up drama when promoting its shows. Since Power Book II: Ghost is slated to debut sometime this fall, it only makes sense that Paolo and Sikora are in cahoots together. After all, once Ghost goes off the air in late 2022 or early 2023, Force Season 2 will debut.

For now, we are most interested in learning what’s going to happen to Tariq, Brayden, and the crew. “I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: A New Character Could Open The Door for the London-Based Spinoff Series