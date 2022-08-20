‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Gianni Paolo’s Instagram Post Gave Clues About Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. Like his father, Tariq has been building his own drug business with his best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo).

Now that Ghost Season 3 is on the horizon, Paolo is sharing clues from the forthcoming season.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 is going to be shocking

After eight long months, filming finally wrapped up recently on Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. Fans have been anticipating the return of Tariq and his crew sometime this fall. Now, we already have hints about what we can expect.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends, for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Gianni Paolo’s Instagram has season 3 clues

Though most of the cast is remaining coy about what’s next, Paolo shared some photos from the set on his Instagram to announce the season wrap. If you look closely, those photos hold several clues.

“S3 wrap. The episodes are officially in the can,” he captioned the photo.

In the first photo, he posed with the showrunner, a crew member, the director, Rainey, and Alix Lapri, who portrays Effie Morales in a building at Stansfield University. At the end of season 1, Brayden’s father pulled him out of school, but it looks like he’s back. The second photo showcased Rainey and Paolo napping. Their attire had fans assuming that they might both be working a professional internship.

Another photo showcased three wrists with watches; we’re going to assume that is Paolo, Rainey, and Lapri. However, considering that Brayden and Effie are hiding a secret from Tariq, we doubt the dynamic duo will be holding on for much longer.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 could open the door for a London-based spinoff

Though they had been silent for some time, Starz has finally announced that Power Book V: Influence which is set to follow New York City Councilman Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) race for governor, is not happening. However, it appears that something else is amiss in the Power Universe.

Deadline is reporting that Starz has a London-based Power series in the work. Starz Programming Chief Kathryn Busby would neither confirm nor deny the rumors. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully, which we have done,” she said. “Which, in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

Now fans believe a new Ghost character Obi, could open the door for the spinoff. Kyle Vincent Terry will join the cast in season 3 as Obi. Deadline is reporting that Obi is “a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun, but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.”

We’re going to have to see how this all pans out.

