‘Power Book II: Ghost’: This Is How Effie’s Brother Was Killed

Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) is one of the most pivotal characters in Power Book II: Ghost. Though she has her own secrets, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden Westen (Gianni Paolo) have put their trust in her. However, in Ghost Season 3 Effie’s past will come to life.

Here’s what we know about who Effie really is including how her brother died.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will reveal Effie’s past

Fans anticipate that more about Effie’s past will be revealed in Ghost Season 3. “Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

Though Effie has been rather mysterious, fans of Power will recall how her brother died.

Effie’s brother was killed in a robbery

Effie has remained pretty quiet about her family background. She told Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) that her parents aren’t really in her life. “Let’s just say I leave them alone, and they leave me alone. I’m good on my own.”

Fans have probably deduced that Effie comes from an impoverished background. However, that hasn’t stopped her and Tariq from connecting. “They kind of understand each other,” Rainey told TV Fanatic. “I feel like out of everyone in Tariq’s universe, Effie is the one that understands him the most. She understands him more than he understands himself. So just seeing them and her trying to be there for him. Also, you see their differences too, so it’s dope seeing their relationship this season, especially.”

Power fans will remember that Effie’s brother was killed in an armed robbery, sending her mother into a tailspin of alcoholism. Now fans are guessing that Effie’s brother’s death could somehow be connected to Cane Tejada (Woody McClain).

Effie and Tariq’s relationship will be altered forever in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

At the end of Ghost Season 2, Effie conspired with Brayden and Cane to kill Lauren (Paige Hurd), Tariq’s ex-girlfriend. Though Tariq had tasked Brayden with getting Lauren out of town so she wouldn’t have to testify against him, Effie and Cane interfered and killed Lauren to ensure they wouldn’t be prosecuted if she snitched.

Thus far, Tariq knows nothing of Effie and Brayden’s actions, but he is slated to find out. When he does, this knowledge will alter the bond he shares with Effie forever.

“Yeah, um, not good,” Lapri said on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about Effie and Tariq’s relationship in season 3. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’ Like back in OG Power days, that’s literally what this situation is like. He’s just lost somebody that he really really loves. He’s having a hard time dealing with her death. Effie is someone that he can confide in, and he does love Effie too. But it’s tough because it’s very hard to love and mourn at the same time.”