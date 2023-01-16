‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Inside Effie’s Troubled Upbringing

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to debut on March 17. Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) will be trying to get out of the drug game for good. However, his lover and friend, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), may have other aspirations, including keeping Tariq locked into the drug game.

In fact, so much of who Effie is has never come to light. However, in Season 3, her troubled upbringing will be revealed.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Who is Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Despite their history at Choate, where they were essentially at war with each other, Effie has emerged as one of Tariq’s closest confidantes.

“Effie Morales, a Yale student no stranger to drama,” her official character description reads. “And her quest for financial freedom via drug dealing leads her to big competition — her former Choate classmates, Tariq and Brayden. But when Effie decides to join forces with Tariq and Brayden again, she will be forced to determine where her loyalties lie — with herself and herself only, or with people who have shown their true colors time and time again.”

Effie’s upbringing is set to come to light in Season 3 and reveal a lot more about her motivations and actions.

Inside Effie’s troubled upbringing

Fans were introduced to Effie in Power Season 6. She attended the prestigious Choate boarding school with Tariq and Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and one of the first things that Tariq noticed about her is that she wore old shoes and had a cracked phone screen. He also noted that she worked in the bookstore to help supplement her scholarship.

Effie obviously comes from a very different world from Brayden and Tariq. Thus far, we know that her brother was killed in a robbery gone wrong, which sent her mother into a tailspin. Effie revealed to Tariq that her mother is a drunk. Not much else is known about her family. However, Effie did tell Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo) more about her parents. She explained, “Let’s just say I leave them alone, and they leave me alone. I’m good on my own.”

Still, as much as Effie has revealed, so much about her past remains mysterious.

Time to make moves. #PowerGhost season 3 returns Friday, March 17, 2023 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/JN3msgoAye — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 15, 2022

More of Effie’s past will come to light in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

While fans generally understand who Effie is, so much of who the Yale student is remains a mystery. However, in Season 3, she is set to transfer from Yale to Stansfield University with Tariq and Brayden. Now that she’s much closer, much more of her background will be revealed.

Not only will fans learn more about her troubled upbringing, but they will also get some inside information about who Effie truly is.

“Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

Kemp has also promised that fans will learn more about the connect that Effie was working for back when she was in high school. After all, along with Brayden and Tariq, she will be pulled further into the Tejada family’s twisted web.