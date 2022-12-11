‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Joseph Sikora Says Brayden and Tommy Have 2 Things in Common

Power Book II: Ghost centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father’s death. Tariq friendship with Brayden (Gianni Paolo) is often compared to his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) friendship with his best friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

Sikora says that Tommy and Brayden have two major things in common.

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tommy and Brayden met in a deleted scene from ‘Power’

Though Tommy and Brayden have never crossed paths in the Power Universe, they were supposed to. In fact, there was a pivotal deleted scene in the original series which would have seen the characters connect.

“We should talk to Starz and see if we can get some [behind-the-scenes footage], bloopers, deleted scenes…,” Paolo said in an episode of The Crew Has It with LaToya Tonodeo (Diana Tejada). “Because, like, people don’t know I met Tommy in Power. People don’t know that.” He added that in the scene, Tommy showed up at Brayden and Tariq’s dorm at Choate.

“Right? You don’t even know that. That’s what I’m saying. That scene never made it, so people don’t know that stuff. He goes, ‘Get the f*** out, Bieber,’” Paolo recalled.

Joseph Sikora says Brayden and Tommy have two things in common

Tommy and Brayden have been two pivotal characters in the Power Universe, and they are often compared. However, they had vastly different upbringings. Brayden comes from the affluent Weston family and begins selling drugs to push back against his family legacy. In contrast, Tommy grew up in Queens and began selling drugs with his best friend, Ghost as a means to an end.

Still, the pair do have two major things in common. On a recent episode of The Crew Has It, Sikora explained that when it comes to Brayden and Tommy, both men are loyal, and their main objective is to sell drugs.

Tommy and Brayden have one major difference in the ‘Power’ Universe

Though the pair have some things in common, they also have some major differences. In fact, aside from their loyalty and their love of selling drugs, the men couldn’t be further apart.

“One of the things that is really a difference between Tommy and Brayden is that the way that Tommy could help Ghost was all physical it was all force, that’s why the spinoff is called Force,” Kemp explained on Instagram Live. “It was all about physicality, it was all about mass times acceleration. Brayden is really well connected. Because of his family name, he is able to move and do things that Tommy never could have dreamed of. in the same way that Tariq had access that Ghost never could have dreamed of.”

