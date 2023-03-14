‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Lorenzo Will Be Very Dangerous in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will find Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) in a very precarious situation. After being released from prison in season 2, Lorenzo was determined to take back the reins of his family. What he didn’t anticipate was the pushback he received from his wife, Monet (Mary J. Blige), who had run things on her own for a decade. However, Lorenzo was able to sway his three children Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), to his side.

Still, jealousy caused Lorenzo to make a very chaotic choice. The consequences of that will make him more dangerous than ever in season 3.

Berto Colon as Lorenzo and Latoya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 release date

The third season of Ghost will debut on St. Patrick’s day, March 17, and fans are eager to see how things pick up. Zeke (Daniel Bellamy) and Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) deaths will be the central focus for the Tejedas and Tariq. More than that, though Tariq had hoped to get out of the drug game, he and Monet will realize they must lean on each other.

The Tejada family, in particular, will be on edge. The official description reads in part, “Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail.”

Lorenzo won’t be able to hold his secret for long.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Lorenzo is more dangerous than ever

Jealous and full of rage, Lorenzo pulled the trigger on whom the thought was Monet’s lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) at the end of the second season of Ghost. However, following a devastating phone call that Monet received, Lorenzo realized that he’d actually killed Zeke.

Knowing that this would set Monet off, during the third season of Ghost, he’s likely to do everything in his power to keep his secret. As fans know, desperate people do desperate things, making Lorenzo more dangerous than ever.

Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp has already warned fans that the secret will be revealed in season 3. “Her son’s gone,” Kemp told TVLine about Monet. “And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.”

We wanna see what y'all got, hit us with your best captions. ?? #PowerGhost



A new episode of #PowerGhost drops at midnight on the @STARZ app. pic.twitter.com/kEO3ol9Wbh — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 22, 2022

Lorenzo’s death ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Once Monet puts the pieces together and realizes that Lorenzo pulled the trigger, which led to Zeke’s death, he will be on borrowed time. In a teaser trailer for season 3, the queenpin screams at her husband to get out of her house and out of New York. It seems that his death will be imminent. Usually, Monet gets Cane to do her dirty work, but fans believe that Lorenzo will either die at her hand or she will task Tariq with pulling the trigger.

However, Lorenzo’s potential death would cause major chaos in the Tejada family. Cane, Dru, and Diana and loyal to their father — especially Diana. His death could prove to be what finally pulls Monet from her children entirely.

Now that she no longer has the same hold on her kids as she once did, it could prove to be disastrous.