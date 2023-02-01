‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Ealy Has Joined the Cast

Fans are thrilled about the return of Power Book II: Ghost. The third season is slated to debut on March 17. The drama series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he juggles his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer. In season 3, he will be pulled even further into the drug world, though he wants to escape it at all costs.

Ahead of season 3, Starz has announced plans for season 4, and they’ve also said that Michael Ealy will be joining the cast.

Michael Ealy | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Nearly a year and a half following the debut of season 2, Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere on March 17. The official description for season 3 reads,

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

‘Power Book II’ Gets Early Pickup, Adds Michael Ealy to Season 4 Cast https://t.co/ZqE9x32jQd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2023

Michael Ealy just joined the cast for season 4

Ahead of the season 3 premiere in March, Starz announced that the show was already renewed for season 4. “The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Moreover, Michael Ealy has joined the cast. According to the press release, Ealy will portray Detective Don Carter. The official character description reads,

Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love.

Y’all waiting for season 3 and we already cookin’ up season 4. ? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/k4eeq3oNF3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2023

Fans can expect a major shift in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 5

Though Ghost has only been renewed through season 4, considering the high ratings, we can expect the series to be renewed at least through season 5. If that happens, then fans should brace themselves for a major shift. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp has stated that that point in the series will be a major turning point for Tariq.

“I think I have, in my mind I have five or six seasons,” Kemp told Deadline. “The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever. The show could go for 10 seasons or more, considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”

Whatever might occur in season 5 will depend upon what fans see in seasons 3 and 4.