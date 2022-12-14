‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Says He Hated When Tariq Killed Ghost

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a release date for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. When Tariq killed Ghost at the end of Power, it was a plot twist that no one saw coming.

In fact, Rainey says he hated that entire plot point.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq is slowly transforming into his father in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

As much as he hated his father growing up, Tariq is slowly transforming into the very same man that his father was. More than that, the college student/drug dealer is beginning to understand who his father really was and why he made certain choices in his life.

In fact, as fans eagerly anticipate Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, they are realizing that Tariq is slowly transforming into Ghost.

“A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on Instagram Live. “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that and what I’m really trying to demonstrate, is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”

Michael Rainey Jr. hated when Tariq killed Ghost on ‘Power’

It’s no secret that before Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq was one of the most-hated characters in the Power Universe. In fact, Rainey says when he learned that his character was going to be killing Ghost, he hated the whole idea of it.

“Killing Ghost just doing that scene was hard. It was just weird, bro, it was just literally just weird, like a weird feeling,” Rainey told Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo in a recent episode of The Crew Has It. He added,

But like something I looked at and like damn, like why the hell did Tariq do this was when they was at the funeral and he let Dre know that they were on his a**. That pissed me off, I watched the episode and I’m like nah ain’t no way you at the funeral you that was a crazy moment right there.

Michael Rainey Jr. was shocked when he learned he would lead ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

However, the 22-year-old says he now realizes that Tariq did what he did in order to move the story forward. Ghost had dug his own grave, and now was the time for Tariq’s story to be put center stage. However, Rainey says he was shocked when he learned he would lead Power Book II: Ghost.

“We were in the middle of filming season six, I forgot which episode it was, but [producer] 50 Cent had just shown up on set one day,” Rainey told Ash London Live via Express. “He was just there talking to everybody and then he stepped to me and brought me to the side and we were talking. He was like, ‘You know soon [you] got this done, you’re gonna be the lead of your own show.’” Rainey was shocked. “I was like, ‘All right, whatever,’” he remembered.

A week or two later, Kemp confirmed the news.