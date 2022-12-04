‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Says Kanan Taught Tariq a Valuable Lesson

Power Book II: Ghost follows the events of the drama series Power. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. To obtain his inheritance, Tariq has been getting his college degree. However, he has been wrapped up with the Tejada crime family and their business to stay afloat financially.

Though Ghost showcases Tariq’s journey, he learned a lot from Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq and Kanan have a lot of similarities in the Power Universe

When it comes to the characters in the Power Universe, there are more than a few of them who are terrifying, horrid, and menacing. Though Tariq isn’t as cold-blooded as Kanan, the pair do share some similarities.

As an adult, Kanan bonded with Tariq to get under Ghost’s skin, but the pair actually formed an authentic father/son-like bond. Since then, Tariq has become a cold-hearted drug dealer willing to kill anyone who stands in his way, including his own father.

“That’s fun to hear that there’s some of Tariq in young Kanan,” Rainey told Entertainment Weekly. That’s making me even more excited.”

Michael Rainey Jr. says Kanan taught Tariq a valuable lesson

As destructive as Kanan was to the St. Patricks, Rainey says the menacing gangster managed to teach Tariq a very valuable lesson.

“There are so many things that Kanan taught to Tariq that helped Tariq move forward with his story in Power like is so many different instances, but that one, you know, just staying three steps ahead,” he said on The Crew Has It. “Tariq always, like I said, where I relate to Tariq in a way where he’s just observing everything, and he like keeps everything he needs to observe before he needs to make his move. Sometimes he doesn’t and moves too fast, which comes with being young, but he’s three steps ahead like Kanan taught him.”

So far, staying three steps ahead has kept Tariq alive and out of prison.

Tariq is slowly transforming into his father in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

As much as Tariq learned from Kanan, he also learned from his own father, Ghost. “Man, all right, so see, the thing is like with Ghost was always trying to show Tariq the right thing to do,” Rainey said on The Crew Has It. “Tariq was always after a while seeing that his dad wasn’t that. His dad is trying to teach him still what his dad is, and he’s kind of like, all right, whatever.”

Now it appears that Ghost is being resurrected through Tariq and how he is navigating his life as a college student with his life on the streets.

“A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Power creator Courtney Kemp said on Instagram Live. “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that and what I’m really trying to demonstrate, is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”

