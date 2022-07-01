‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Monet Has Lost All Control of Her Children

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 was explosive, to say the least. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) struggled to find a balance between her family and her lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata). With her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) in prison, Monet had been able to keep her children Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), Cane (Woody McClain), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) under her control. However, upon Lorenzo’s release, things changed.

Now, it appears that Monet has lost total control of her children.

Lorenzo returning home changed everything for Monet in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

From the moment we were introduced to Monet in the Ghost pilot, it was plain to see that she had the upper hand in the family. Mean and calculating, she did everything in her power to keep her foot on her kids’ necks. However, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp says Monet’s actions stem from her need to protect her children.

“Monet is really looking for a legit and a safe way to live and protect her children,” Blige told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s trying to figure a way out because she knows that if she stays in, it’s death or jail, and that’s not what she’s building this empire for. She’s building an empire so it can grow in a more legit way, like a safer way instead of the drug game.”

Unfortunately, once Monet’s husband Lorenzo was released from jail, Monet her position in her family. To that end, she lost total control of her children.

Monet has lost all control of her children

When we first met Monet, she thrived off of controlling her children, Cane, Dru, and Diana. Though she still somewhat has Cane under her thumb, Lorenzo’s return home forced Monet to loosen her group. By the end of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, we saw that she lost all control of her children.

Tariq and Diana exposed the truth to Monet that she has lost total control. Now, we believe that with the loss of Zeke she is going to turn into a completely dark character and her children will undoubtedly face the consequences.

Monet will face huge consequences in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Since she briefly chose her own happiness with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and kept her children and Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) in the dark for so long, Monet is now facing the repercussions of that. In a bout of rage, thinking it was Mecca, Lorenzo killed Zeke.

Now, Monet is going to have to confront what that means for her family. “Monet needed to make a decision about whether or not she was going to choose herself and what’s probably best for her or choose what’s best for her family,” Kemp said during an Instagram Live. “So she chose what was best for her family. She chose it a little late and therefore she suffered some pretty huge consequences which we’ll see play out in season 3.”

