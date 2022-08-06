‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Monet Will Have a New Adversary in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost has given us in-depth insight into Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige). The cold-hearted drug queenpin struggled to find a balance within her family after her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) was released from prison. It didn’t help that her three children, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), Cane (Woody McClain), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), had been getting beyond her control.

In season 3, Monet will deal with more than family issues.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

RELATED: Power Book II: Ghost: Mary J. Blige Says She Was Nervous to Star on the Show

Monet has lost control of her family in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

When we were first introduced to Monet in the Ghost pilot, she was the unmoving matriarch in her family who had been holding the family and business down for the past decade. However, as her children began yearning to branch out and amid Lorenzo’s release from prison, things changed.

Now, Monet has lost all control of her children. Cane betrayed the family and brought Monet’s old lover Meka (Daniel Sunjata), back into her life. Dru seems more focused on his love life than the family business, and he resents Monet after he was shot. Finally, Diana is fully on Lorenzo’s side and has exposed Monet’s biggest secret: Zeke is her son, not her nephew.

Now the queenpin will be forced to deal with even more enemies outside the house.

Monet will have a new adversary in season 3

Season 3 just wrapped filming in time for a fall release date. Also, Deadline has announced that Caroline Chikezie will be starring this season as a woman named Noma. They are reporting that the character is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

She seems like the perfect adversary for Monet.

Monet will be a different person in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

In addition to dealing with a possible new enemy, Monet will also be dealing with the aftermath of Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death. Furthermore, when she finds out Lorenzo is responsible for her eldest son’s murder, all hell is likely to break loose. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp says Monet will never be the same. She’s going to be a very different person next year,” Kemp told TVLine. “Next season, the version of her that was trying to hold onto control in her world, that’s gone now. That’s over.” She added,

“The plan’s gone. Her son’s gone. And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way, and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Mecca Is Based on a Real-Life Person