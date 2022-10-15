‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Monet Will Probably Kill Lorenzo in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost chronicles the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) following the murder of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). Though he should be focused on college, Tariq has become entangled with the Tejada crime family. The Tejadas include Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon), and their three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Drew (Lovell Adams-Gray).

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost revealed some shocking truths. Now fans believe Monet will kill Lorenzo in Season 3.

Monet will find out that Lorenzo killed Zeke in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Though Monet planned to eliminate her lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and move on with her family, Lorenzo let his pride and ego get the best of him. While Monet was doing what she said she would do, Lorenzo jumped out on a limb, mistakenly killing Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), Monet’s favorite child/nephew. Now that she knows about Zeke’s death, Monet will be out for blood in Season 3.

“She’s going to be a very different person next year,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine of the character. “Next season, the version of her that was trying to hold onto control in her world, that’s gone now. That’s over.”

“The plan’s gone. Her son’s gone,” she continued. “And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.”

Monet will probably kill Lorenzo in season 3

Monet had already been suffering since Lorenzo’s release from prison. He dismissed all of her hard work and tried to shove her into the background, taking over the family business. Moreover, the couple constantly disagreed on parenting and how to run their organization.

Upon discovering that Lorenzo is responsible for Zeke’s death, fans can expect that Monet will likely kill her husband.

“Monet is really looking for a legit and a safe way to live and protect her children,” Blige told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s trying to figure a way out because she knows that if she stays in, it’s death or jail, and that’s not what she’s building this empire for. She’s building an empire so it can grow in a more legit way, like a safer way instead of the drug game.”

Monet will need to regain control of her family in Power Book II: Ghost

Monet risked a lot by rekindling things with Mecca. Since she was distracted, she also lost control of her children. Cane is always trying to prove something to her, Dru dislikes his mother, and Diana has lost all respect for her.

In Season 3, as she grapples with Zeke’s death, Monet will have to work on rebuilding trust and regaining control of her family. “Monet needed to make a decision about whether or not she was going to choose herself and what’s probably best for her or choose what’s best for her family,” Kemp said during an Instagram Live. “So she chose what was best for her family. She chose it a little late and therefore she suffered some pretty huge consequences which we’ll see play out in season 3.”

