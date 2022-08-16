‘Power Book II: Ghost’: A New Character Could Open The Door for the London-Based Spinoff Series

The Power Universe is getting some major changes. Though Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force have gotten off the ground, Power Book V: Influence has officially been shelved. However, this isn’t the end for the Power Universe. The word around Hollywood is that there is a London-based spinoff in the work.

It appears that a new Power Book II: Ghost character could be the key to the upcoming U.K.-based series.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Starz may have a London-based ‘Power’ spinoff in the works

Starz fans were shocked that the network was no longer going forward with the Rashad Tate-centered series Power Book V: Influence starring Larenz Tate. Tate will likely continue to be a major player in Power Book II: Ghost. However, Deadline is reporting that Starz has a London-based Power series in the work.

Starz Programming Chief Kathryn Busby would neither confirm nor deny the rumors. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully, which we have done,” she said. “Which, in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

A new ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ character could be key to the London show

Now, fans believe that a newcomer to Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 could be the key to the London-based spinoff. Kyle Vincent Terry has joined the cast in a recurring role for the third season. In the series, Terry has been cast as Obi.

Deadline is reporting that Obi is “a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun, but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.”

Clearly, Obi and Tariq are cut from the same cloth, and coming from London, he will have had his own experience with the drug game. We’re going to wait and see how this all pans out.

Fans are convinced that Ghost is still alive

If Obi is not the key to the forthcoming London spinoff, other fans believe that this means Ghost is still alive. Fans think that he faked his death and could have moved to London to begin a new life. “I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Busby told Deadline when asked if Ghost could possibly be resurrected. “But…Ghost died.”

Furthermore, Joseph Sikora, who starred as Tommy Egan in Power and now Power Book IV: Force, also hinted at Ghost’s resurrection. . The actor shared a photo of himself and Hardwick on Instagram. He captioned the photo. “Is ghost alive or dead? That’s all I want to know. POWER, Book 4: season 2 ep 5, about to be in the can. @forcestarz @power_starz #tommyandghost.”

Only time will tell.

