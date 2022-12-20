‘Power Book II: Ghost’: A New Villain Will Put Tariq and the Tejadas at Risk

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost will debut on March 17, 2023. The forthcoming season will follow college student Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who, like his late father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick), is trying to juggle his everyday life with his work as a drug dealer working for Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige).

However, a new villain entering the fold will likely put Tariq and the Tejadas at risk.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq is looking to get out of the drug game in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

With his trust hanging in the balance until he obtains his college degree and now that he knows his family is safe, Tariq is looking to exit the drug game in Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. “The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good,” the official Starz description reads. “When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.”

Unfortunately, as Power fans saw with Tariq’s father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick, leaving the drug game behind is a near-impossible task.

A new villain will put Tariq and the Tejadas at risk

While Tariq will be looking to get out of the drug game, especially since his new internship on Wall Street will expose him to an alternative life, his work will the Tejadas will be an even higher risk this season. “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.”

It’s like this new adversary is Norma, portrayed by Caroline Chikezie. Deadline has reported that Norma is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

It appears that Monet will finally meet her match this season.

Monet Tejada will likely kill her husband in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Since Lorenzo was been released from prison in Season 2 following a decade-long bid, Monet’s life has spiraled out of control. She’s lost her hold on her three children and her business. Moreover, Lorenzo’s jealousy over Monet’s former lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) caused him to make a rash decision, accidentally killing Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), Monet’s eldest son.

Now Monet will be looking for payback in Season 3, and once she realizes that her husband was beyond Zeke’s death, it’s lights out for Lorenzo. The official Season 3 description reads in part,