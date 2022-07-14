‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Quincy Brown Auditioned for the Role of Cane

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is one of the most compelling series of Power Universe. Set in the ’90s, the series serves as a prequel to the original drama series and its follow-up, Power Book II: Ghost. Star actor Quincy Brown portrays Crown Camacho on the show. However, he originally auditioned for a role on Ghost.

In fact, Woody McClain who portrays Cane on Ghost, originally thought he lost the role to the Raising Kanan star.

Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Quincy Brown stars ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

No stranger to the big and small screens, Brown starred in films like The Holiday Calendar before landing his role in Raising Kanan. In the ’90s set series, the actor potrays a local music producer named Crown Camacho. Last season we watched Lou Lou (Malcolm Brown) take over Crown’s record label for himself which will undoubtedly cause some issues between the men. We also saw that Crown was a bit intrigued with Lou Lou’s girlfriend, Jessica Figueroa (Natalee Linez).

“The Power Universe itself speaks volumes, and from the success of that, they started to now dive into the characters that people fell in love with their stories,” Brown told POPSUGAR. “Crown Camacho is that ear to the streets, but also that plug to the music. I think in the lifestyle in which we’re surrounded by, the music speaks more than anything, and everybody wants to have the newest artist with the hottest song, and I’m the guy that that has to go through.”

Quincy Brown auditioned for the role of Cane on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Before snagging his role on Raising Kanan, Brown auditioned for another Power Universe series, Power Book II: Ghost. During a recent interview with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo for their, The Crew Has It podcast, Woody McClain, who portrays Cane on Ghost says he didn’t think he got the role because he knew that Brown has also auditioned.

“They said okay, so [your] auditioning for the spinoff of Power; you’ll be Cane [Tejada] like a flashy uh flamboyant like stuff like that, and then it was like the scene from the fight scene [in season one of Ghost] from the pilot at the party]. It was so short,” McClain explained.

It looks like McClain nailed the role and the producers had something different in mind for Brown.

Crown Camacho has a pivotal role in ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 2

The second season of Raising Kanan is set to debut on August 14. Starz released an official logline for season 2 and it looks like we’re in for quite the whirlwind. It reads in part, “Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion.”

The men are also set to have a new artist on their label. Paulina Singer will play Zisa, a stunning singer who may cause even more chaos among Lou Lou and Crown.

