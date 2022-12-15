‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Recent Starz News May Shift the Season 3 Release Date

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the years after the death of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick). Since murdering his father, Tariq has focused on his college education and work as a drug dealer. After a shocking second season, fans have anticipated a release date for Season 3. However, Starz hasn’t released any news.

Now, some recent Starz news may have just shifted the release date.

Fans have no idea when ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will premiere

Back in Aug. 2022, after nine months of filming, the cast and crew of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 announced that filming had wrapped.

“Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date because we don’t know yet,” Rainey revealed on The Crew Has It podcast. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.”

Though fans had assumed that the show would debut in November, just as it had done the previous year, Starz has released no news about a premiere date.

Recent Starz news may shift the release date

Now amid some recent news at Starz, fans believe there might be a shift in the release date. Thus far, Starz has announced that BMF Season 2 will debut on Jan. 6. As a result, many fans assumed Ghost Season 3 wouldn’t debut until March 2023.

However, Starz recently announced the cancellation of two of its series, Step Up and Dangerous Liaisons. The network is looking to cut costs and trim down its slate for shows that aren’t doing well. The Power Universe is in no danger of cancelation since they are some of the highest-performing series on the network.

However, with the cancelation of these new shows, it’s possible for the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 release date to be moved up.

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

So far, the cast and crew have remained pretty quiet about what fans can expect when Season 3 does premiere. We know there will be a slew of new characters joining the cast. Also, Rainey has offered fans some insight into Tariq’s state of mind.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” he told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

More than that, following Joseph Sikora’s appearance on Rainey and Gianni Paolo’s podcast, The Crew Has It, there has been speculation about a major crossover between Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 and Power Book IV: Force Season 2.