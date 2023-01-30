‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Show Has Been Renewed for Season 4

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere on March 17. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he juggles his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer. However, he’s learning that the two can’t be separated.

While season 3 hasn’t even debuted yet, Starz has renewed the show for season 4.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Ghost’ TV show will return on March 17 for season 3

The third season of Ghost is set to debut on March 17, and though Tariq wants out of the game, it looks like he’s stuck for now.

“The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for season 3 reads.

Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp offered even more details about the upcoming season.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Y’all waiting for season 3 and we already cookin’ up season 4. ? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/k4eeq3oNF3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2023

‘Power’ Book 2 has already been renewed for Season 4

Though fans have not even gotten an official full-length trailer for season 3, the show has already been greenlit for season 4. “The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Hopefully, season 4 will premiere earlier than March 2024 since production has just begun in New York City.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ received an early Season 4 renewal at Starz ahead of its third season premiere on March 17. Season 4 is currently in production in New York with the addition of Michael Ealy who joins the cast in a series regular role https://t.co/MFnQTJoO5a — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 30, 2023

Michael Ealy will star in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4

In addition to the news that the series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 premiere, fans will be thrilled to see a familiar face. Michael Ealy will join the cast as a series regular. He is slated to portray Detective Don Carter. According to Starz’s official character description,