‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Is ‘Coming in Hot’

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is set to debut in the coming months. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) murder.

Ghost Season 3 had just finished filming in New York, and Rainey and Gianni Paolo, who portrays Tariq’s best friend Brayden Weston, are just as excited as fans are to see what’s next.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq will be at a crossroads in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3

Since he found out the truth about his father in Power, Tariq has had a lot going on. Now that he’s a drug dealer in his own right, juggling his life as a college student, he’s never understood Ghost more. When Power Book II: Ghost returns for season 3, Tariq will find himself at a crossroads.

“Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey Jr. told PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do? He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

‘Ghost’ Season 3 is coming in hot

On a recent episode of their podcast, The Crew Has It, Paolo and Rainey announced that filming had come to an end for season 3 of Ghost. The show had been filming since Jan. 2022, so these were long months of grueling work.

The pair could not spill a release date, but Rainey gave a nugget about the forthcoming season. “Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date, because we don’t know yet,” he said. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.”

Tariq, Brayden, and Effie’s friendship will never be the same

Though Rainey and Paolo aren’t revealing too many secrets about the forthcoming series, we do know that the friendship between Tariq, Brayden, and Effie (Alix Lapri) may not survive this season. In season 2, Effie and Brayden conspired to get rid of Tariq’s ex Lauren (Paige Hurd) when they learned she was being forced to testify against Tariq in court.

Tariq truly loved Lauren, and knowing his friends had something to do with her death will likely crush and enrage him.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

