‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Could Be Connected To ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2

The end of the year is looming, and Starz has not announced a release date for the highly anticipated Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death.

For two seasons, fans have watched Tariq juggle his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer working for the Tejada family. Since production for the series has been wrapped for months, fans now believe that the hold-up is due to the new season’s connection to Power Book IV: Force Season 2, starring Joseph Sikora.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Starz has not announced a release date for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Typically series from the Power Universe air around the same time each year. Therefore, fans have been increasingly frustrated since there has been no release date set for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, and it’s already November.

Filming has been wrapped for some time, and there have even been hints about what can be expected from the forthcoming season.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Mecca Is Based on a Real-Life Person

‘Ghost’ Season 3 could be connected to ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2

Now, fans are speculating that the reason for Ghost Season 3’s delay is that the new season is connected to Force Season 2 and Starz wants the series to air simultaneously. After all, Ghost Season 3 finished filming back in Aug. 2022, and production for Force Season 2 just wrapped recently.

The Force Season 1 finale did link Tommy’s activities in Chicago with Tariq and the Tejadas dealings in New York. Fans might recall from Ghost Season 1 that the Feds believe Tommy is dead. Since he hasn’t exactly been laying low in the Windy City, we’re certain they will uncover the truth soon.

We’re not sure if the casts from the different shows will cross paths, but it will be interesting to learn Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is being delayed because of its connection with Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 will reset the series.

Gary Lennon, who worked on the original Power and helped develop the character Tommy, has stepped in as showrunner after some creative differences led to creator Robert Munic departing the series.

Since Season 2 is set to rest Power Book IV: Force, Starz could be counting on the numbers from Ghost Season 3 to set the series off on the right foot. “Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line. “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that. However, whatever Gary comes up with — and if that’s knocking boots with Claudia — I can only promise that however twisted that is at this point, it will make sense.”

If the shows are connected, it could be interesting to see both of them

RELATED:‘Power’ Showrunner Addresses Theories That Ghost Faked His Death