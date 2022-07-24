‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Could Open the Door for ‘Influence’

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will debut later this year. Though the series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he tries to juggle his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer, many fans are wondering if this season will open the door for a new spinoff, Power Book V: Influence.

The Rashad Tate-centered series starring Larenz Tate, has been on the back burner for some time. But we have a feeling it could be announced soon.

Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Here’s what happens with ‘Power Book V: Influence.’

Since Starz announced the Power Universe spinoffs, fans have anticipated the Rashad Tate-centered Power Book V: Influence. The drama series is supposed to center on the city councilman as he embarks on his second run for the Governor of New York.

However, amid the debuts of Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, little has been said about Influence. “Who knows if you’re gonna see him pop up somewhere,” Tate told The Jasmine Brand. “The moment I know what’s happening, y’all will know what’s happening.”

Hopefully, the season 3 premiere of Ghost will give us some more clues

‘Ghost’ Season 3 could open the door for ‘Influence.’

Rashad became a major character in Ghost Season 2. Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) found himself leaning on the crooked politician when he had no one else to turn to. Now, fans are convinced Ghost Season 3 will pave the way for Influence.

At the end of Ghost Season 2, Rashad garnered some major leverage to position himself back in the political arena as a viable candidate. Now, amid Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death Rashad will likely use that to further push himself back into the public.

We think that if Influence is still a go at Starz, it’s imperative that we begin to get a really intricate storyline built around Influence.

New characters in this season of Ghost could also become very important in Rashad’s world.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be very dark

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to debut at some point this fall, and it will be much darker than the sow we’ve grown accustomed to.

As we know, Tariq is still working with the Tejada family, who are dealing with their own mess. Moreover, his best friend Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) are hiding things from him.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends, for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a real sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

This could cause Tariq to lean even more heavily on Rashad.

