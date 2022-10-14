‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Could Premiere in December

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) murder. Over the course of the first two seasons, Tariq has been trying to balance his life as a drug dealer with his life as a college student.

Ghost Season 3 is slated to release soon, and fans hope it will premiere in December 2022.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq is going to feel very isolated in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

With his family safe following the events of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Tariq is in a position to focus solely on his business and his school work. He even believes he has the support of his two best friends Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri). However, he doesn’t know that Effie and Brayden are hiding a dark secret from him.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Be up Against Some Major Threats in Season 3

Season 3 could premiere in December

At the beginning of August 2022, the Power Book II: Ghost cast and crew announced that filming had wrapped for season 3. Therefore fans were anticipating a November release date, especially because season 2 was released in November 2022. However, now that we are in October, Starz has not given fans any more information.

Now fans are hoping for a December 2022 release date since filming was slightly delayed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date, because we don’t know yet,” Rainey said on his podcast The Crew Has It. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.”

Fans hope the release date isn’t pushed until 2023, especially since BMF is slated to premiere in January 2023.

Tariq will be pulled deeper in with the Tejadas in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

While fans anticipate the return of Power Book II: Ghost around the holiday season, we know that Tariq will be further tied to the Tejadas. Following Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death, Monet’s (Mary J. Blige) exit plan has gone up in flames. Therefore as she tries to figure out what happened to her son/nephew, she will likely start building her business away from Lorenzo (Berto Colon).

For his part, though his mother and sister are safe, Tariq still doesn’t have access to his inheritance until he obtains his college degree. As a result, he will likely continue to be tethered to Tejadas for the foreseeable future.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Will Have a Major Tie to ‘Empire’