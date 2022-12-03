‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Could Be Delayed

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. Tariq has been working on earning his college degree while working for the Tejada crime family to stay afloat financially.

Fans assumed Ghost Season 3 would debut this year. However, the season could be delayed.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Starz has not announced a release date for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3

Much to the fans’ frustration and the series’ cast and crew, Starz has not announced a release date for the third season of Power Book II: Ghost. Fans do recall that production for the season wrapped in Aug. 2022. However, fans have some inkling about what they can expect when the new season debuts.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

Davis does what he has to do.



What do you think’s next for him in #PowerGhost season 3? pic.twitter.com/tJc2hjThaE — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 10, 2022

Season 3 could be delayed

Fans knew that filming for Season 3 started later than had been anticipated. Filming began in late January 2022 because of the rise of the Omicron variant in NYC, where the series is set. Fans thought it might start later than Nov. 2022, which would have been exactly a year after the Season 2 release date. However, no announcements have been made so far.

Thus far, we know that BMF Season 2 will debut in January 2023, and filming for that season began after Ghost Season 3. Therefore Ghost fans are crossing their fingers for a March 2023 release date. Since production for Power Book IV: Force Season 2 also wrapped recently, it’s likely Starz could air Ghost and Force simultaneously.

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ cast is expanding for Season 3

Though Season 3 is unlikely to debut this year, fans can expect to see a slew of newcomers getting added to the cast when it does debut.

According to Deadline Gbenga Akinnagbe will star as Ron Samuel Jenkins. Ron, aka RSJ, is a “Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire that has firmly entrenched him among the business elite.”

Kyle Vincent Terry is slated to portray Obi. Obi is a transplant from the U.K. and “knows his way around a gun but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.” There is a rumored London-based spinoff happening so Obi might be a key to that series.

Additionally, Moriah Brown will star as Kiki Travis. Kiki “doesn’t come from privilege,” but “she’s Ivy League-educated” and “making her own way in the world of the business elite.” Meanwhile, Caroline Chikezie will portray Noma as “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

Finally, Deadline also reports that David Walton stars as Lucas Weston, a Wall Street executive. Lucas works at his family’s firm and is described as an “adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive.”

