‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. Following his father’s footsteps, Tariq has been juggling the drug game with his life as a college student.

Now filming for season 3 has wrapped, which means we will likely get a release date and much more info about the forthcoming season soon.

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq will be at a crossroads in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

A lot has happened to Tariq since Ghost Season 1 debuted. He’s found himself caught between two worlds — seemingly understanding his late father in a way he never expected. Now, when the third season of Power Book II: Ghost debuts, Tariq will find himself at a crossroads.

Trying to divide his life between college and the drug game is proving to be too much. Now, Tariq will likely need to make a choice.

“Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey Jr. told PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do? He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

Filming for ‘Ghost’ Season 3 has wrapped

Fans were thrilled to learn that after nearly eight months of filming, Ghost Season 3 has wrapped. Gianni Paolo, who portrays Brayden on the series, announced the season wrap on his Instagram stories. Moreover, Woody McClain, who portrays Cane Tejada, announced the conclusion of filming on his Instagram as well.

“That’s a Wrap on Season 3 @ghoststarz Thank you to my wonderful cast & crew for making this experience one to remember. ?,” he shared.

Now, fans are hoping Starz will release more details soon.

The release date for season 3 could drop soon

Now that we know the season has officially wrapped and episodes will drop week-over-week, Starz could announce the release date soon. So far, the network has announced that the series will debut in the fall. Last year, Ghost debuted in November. However, we estimate that season 3 will drop in December, just ahead of the holiday season.

“I don’t have a date, but I can tell you they are shooting the finale right now,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said during an Instagram Live. “We had to push part of the season because of COVID. The Omicron surge made us have to delay the beginning of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 and take a break in the middle of Raising Kanan Season 2. It’s going to be on a little later as a result, but like a tiny bit. And I think it’s actually more going to affect the second half of the season, but not that much.”

The last day of fall is Dec. 21, 2022, so we should return to Tariq’s world before then.

