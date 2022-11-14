‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Will Introduce Fans to Lauren’s Brother

Power Book II: Ghost wrapped filming its third season in August 2022. However, Starz has not yet announced a release date. In fact, the new season likely won’t drop until the spring of 2023, following the debut of BMF Season 2 in January 2023.

Still, when the season does return, we can expect to see a more ruthless Tariq (Michel Rainey Jr.), still working under the Tejada family and looking g for a way out. Currently, Tariq trusts his best friends Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri). However, he doesn’t know that those two are withholding a devastating secret from him, having to do with the death of his ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd). In fact, fans believe that Tariq will uncover the truth through Lauren’s brother.

Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Lauren was killed in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2

In the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd), a professor at Stansfield University, tricked Lauren into testifying against Tariq. Before she could do so, Effie, Brayden, and Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) took matters into their own hands.

In the end, it appeared that Lauren died in a car accident while going to visit friends. However, fans know that her death was at the hands of Cane and Effie.

While fans were up in arms about Lauren’s death, Lapri defended Effie’s actions. The actor tweeted, “She killed a snitch doe ??.” Brayden and Effie may have felt justified in their choices. However, they are hiding the truth from Tariq.

Fans think Lauren’s brother will play a pivotal role in Season 3

Like Lauren’s parents, Tariq thinks that Lauren died in an accident. Fans think this will be the opportune time to introduce Lauren’s brother. Fans of the series know that Lauren told Tariq about her older brother in Season 1. During a dinner with Lauren’s parents, Tariq learned that Lauren’s brother was high achieving, but he couldn’t deal with the pressure from his parents and himself.

As a result, he began using psychiatric drugs to cope, eventually turning to other drugs before having a full mental break have having to be hospitalized.

Fans think that Lauren’s death will motivate him to try and figure out what happened and bring him to Tariq’s front door.

Tariq will learn that Brayden and Effie betrayed him in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

If Lauren’s brother confronts Tariq, it will force him to look closer at his friends, the only people he trusts in the world besides his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

