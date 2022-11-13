‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Could Drop in January 2023

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the years after the death of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick). Since murdering his father, Tariq has focused on his college education and work as a drug dealer.

Ghost Season 3 finished filming months ago, and fans are guessing it will air in January 2023.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 wrapped filming months ago

Ghost fans were thrilled when back in Aug. 2022, the cast and crew revealed that filming for Season 3 had wrapped. For weeks fans of the show were sure that a release date would be announced. However, that hasn’t come to fruition.

Instead, Starz has remained silent about the new episodes, with the cast being kept in the dark as well.

“Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date, because we don’t know yet,” Rainey revealed on The Crew Has It podcast. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.”

Season 3 could drop in January 2023

Interestingly enough, while Starz hasn’t said anything about a release date for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 in 2022, the network did reveal that BMF Season 2 is slated to debut in January 2023. They’ve even dropped new photos from the forthcoming season.

It’s possible that Starz is holding Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 to run simultaneously with BMF Season 2. Thus far, fans do have some clues about where they will find Tariq when the season does debut.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 could have a two-hour premiere

Since Starz has kept fans waiting for over a year for the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, so they could likely bring fans back into the series with a supersized two-hour premiere. Moreover, if this season is somehow connected to Power Book IV: Force Season 2, a two-hour premiere could connect all of the dots.

Thus far, Starz hasn’t announced a release date for either show, but we know that Ghost has been wrapped since Aug. 2022, with Force recently wrapping up production for its second season in Chicago.

Hopefully, Starz will bless fans with some information before the holidays.

