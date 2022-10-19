‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 May Not Premiere Until 2023

Power Book II: Ghost acts as the sequel to the critically acclaimed drama series Power. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. To obtain his inheritance, Tariq has been getting his college degree. However, he has been wrapped up with the Tejada crime family and their business to stay afloat financially.

Fans assumed Ghost Season 3 would debut this year. However, it’s looking more likely that it will premiere in 2023.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Fans have been anticipating the release of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 since the second season wrapped last year. Fans don’t know much about what to expect when the series does return. However, we do know that Monet (Mary J. Blige) will be out for revenge amid Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy ) murder, and Tariq will find himself at a crossroads.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Season 3 may not premiere until 2023

Though filming for Ghost Season 3 wrapped in Aug. 2022, there has been no word yet on a release date for the forthcoming season. With Power Book III: Raising Kanan wrapping its second season on Oct. 23, there has been no further information about Ghost.

Moreover, Starz has announced that BMF Season 2 will debut in January 2023, which makes many fans believe that the third season of Ghost won’t debut for several months after the Detriot-set series.

This makes sense, considering the fact that networks don’t typically debut shows during the holiday season when fans are spending time with their families or traveling. Still, only time will tell what Starz’s strategy truly is.

New castmembers will be joining ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Starz has not revealed when Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to premiere, a handful of new characters have been added to the season. Deadline reports that Gbenga Akinnagbe has been cast as a character named Ron Samuel Jenkins. Ron, aka RSJ, is a “Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire that has firmly entrenched him among the business elite.”

Kyle Vincent Terry will star as Obi. Obi is a transplant from the U.K. and “knows his way around a gun but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.”

Caroline Chikezie will portray Noma as “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

Moriah Brown will star as Kiki Travis. Kiki “doesn’t come from privilege,” but “she’s Ivy League-educated” and “making her own way in the world of the business elite.”

Finally, Deadline also reports that David Walton stars as Lucas Weston, a Wall Street executive. Lucas works at his family’s firm and is described as an “adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive.”

