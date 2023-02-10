‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Will Pick up Right After the Events of Season 2

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will finally premiere next month. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he balances his life as a college student and an undercover drug dealer. Working for the Tejada crime family, Tariq runs his drug business with his best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo).

Season 3 has been highly anticipated, so thankfully, there won’t be any time jumps.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 premiere date

Ghost Season 3 will finally debut on March 17, and Tariq will be dealing with quite a bit. “There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Name a crew that's better at getting the bag…we'll wait.? #PowerGhost S3 returns 3/17 on @starz. pic.twitter.com/2P057K1tZX — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 6, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 episode 1 will open right after the events of season 2

Fans should not anticipate a major time jump during the Ghost Season 3 premiere. At the end of season 2, Monet (Mary J. Blige) killed Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), which put Tariq at the crossroads of the federal government. Moreover, Mecca’s death means that Tariq still needs to make money in the drug game.

Additionally, in a fit of jealousy, Lorenzo (Berto Colon) accidentally killed Monet’s son Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), thinking it was Mecca. Now season 3 is expected to begin where season 2 ended.

“This season is filled with new twists and turns as Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to level up or get taken down,” an official synopsis reads. “Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.”

Photos from the upcoming season already look intense.

Y’all waiting for season 3 and we already cookin’ up season 4. ? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/k4eeq3oNF3 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2023

How many seasons of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will there be?

There has not been an official word of the number of seasons for Ghost. However, the series has already been renewed through season 4. Moreover, Kemp has explained that she hopes the show has at least five to six seasons.

“I think I have, in my mind I have five or six seasons,” Kemp told Deadline. “The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever. The show could go for 10 seasons or more considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”

Fans have no idea where the show is going, but it will be good if the first seasons were any indication.