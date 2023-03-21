‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Season 3 Premiere Just Confirmed Lorenzo’s Forthcoming Death

The Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premiere picks up just three months after the events of the season 2 finale, and it confirmed that Lorenzo Tejada’s (Berto Colon) death is forthcoming. The Tejada family has never been more divided. Monet (Mary J. Blige) is determined to see justice for Zeke (Daniel Bellomy). However, the rest of the family has their own priorities.

However, in the Power Universe, the truth always comes to the surface.

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ the Tejada family is in shambles

The Tejada family has never been more divided. Heartbroken over Zeke’s death, Monet can hardly function. She is determined to discover the truth about what happened to her son. Meanwhile, Cane (Woody McClain) is determined to prove to his parents that he can lead the family in the future, so he’s ready to take bigger risks and proceed with business as usual. In contrast, Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) wants to distance himself from his birthright and move on with his life as he sees fit. Meanwhile, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) is determined to return to her mother’s good graces, even though her family is keeping her at arm’s length.

Finally, Lorenzo wants to keep the truth about Zeke’s death buried.

Lorenzo’s death is forthcoming in ‘Ghost’ Season 3

The season 3 premiere of Ghost opened with a three-month time jump. The Tejada family was trying to move forward. However, Monet was still reeling from Zeke’s death, so much so that she could barely sit through the memorial service at Stansfield University, where his basketball jersey was retired.

The time jump and memorial showcasing also hinted at Lorenzo’s death. After all, in the season 3 trailer, the Tejada family was seen at a funeral, and Cane was spotted wearing the chain that he gifted his father after Lorenzo was released from jail.

Since it appears that Zeke has already been buried, it seems more and more likely that Lorenzo’s death is forthcoming this season.

Lorenzo has never been more dangerous

With Mecca and Zeke’s deaths, Lorenzo finally has the opportunity to make his family whole. He’s determined to rebuild what has been lost in the Tejada family, even though he was the one who pulled the trigger, inadvertently killing Zeke. Keeping this secret hidden from Monet will make Lorenzo more dangerous than he’s ever been… at least until he meets his end as well.

After all, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp has already explained that Monet will find out the truth before it’s all said and done. “Her son’s gone,” Kemp told TVLine . “And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for season 3.”

Until then, Lorenzo will likely do anything in his power to throw Monet off his oath.