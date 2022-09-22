‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Season 3 Premiere Date Could Be Announced This Week

Following in the months and years after Power, Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). In the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death, Tariq has been juggling the drug game with his life as a college student.

Filming for season 3 has wrapped, and fans think a premiere date could be announced this week.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Raising Kanan fans were shocked to learn that episode 7 would not air this week. Instead, the ’90s set series will return to Starz on October 2. The season 2 finale will air on October 30. Shows in the Power franchise rarely overlap, but they usually air within weeks of each other. This means a Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premiere will likely be in Nov. 2022.

“Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date, because we don’t know yet,” Rainey revealed on The Crew Has It. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.

The Season 3 release date could be announced this week

Since Raising Kanan is off the air this week, it would be the opportune time for Starz to announce the release date for Power Book II: Ghost. The series likely won’t drop before Raising Kanan is off the air.

If you recall, the second season debuted in November 2021. Though there were some slight delays amid the Omicron outbreak in New York, we think that the show will follow its season 2 timeline. “Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey Jr. told PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do? He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

Tariq will be at a turning point when ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 premieres

Though the exact release date is still up in the air, when we see Tariq again, he will be at a major crossroads. His mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), is officially in witness protection with his sister. His first love Lauren (Paige Hurd), has been killed, he is still in deep with the Tejadas, and his best friends Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) are lying to him.

