‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Will Premiere in March 2023

It has finally happened. Starz just announced a release date for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, and though it’s not right around the corner, it will be here sooner than expected. Fans of the beloved drama series have been watching the evolution of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death.

Though Tariq is looking to get out of the drug game and focus on school, he might be in even deeper in Season 3.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost ‘ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will debut March 17, 2023

After months of speculation, Starz finally announced that the third season of Power Book II: Ghost will debut on Friday, March 17, 2023. The premiere episode will be available at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

The Season 3 premiere will air on Starz at 8 PM ET/PT. According to the network, Ghost Season 3 will involve “new twists and new turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to Level Up or Get Taken Down. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.”

In addition to the main cast, Monique Curnen will return to the Power Universe as Detective Blanca Rodriguez. Girlfriends alum Keesha Sharp will star as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton will portray Lucas Weston, and Moriah Brown will play KeKe Travis.”

‘Riq runnin’ to give y’all an update tomorrow. Stay tuned. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/xgHllYGUIG — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 14, 2022

Here’s what we know about Season 3

In Season 3, Tariq will be desperate to get out of the game and return to his mother and sister. However, a new job on Wall Street and obligations to the Tejada family will thwart his plans. The official Starz description for Season 3 reads.

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

A ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ and ‘Power Book IV: Force’ crossover could be in the works

Now that a release date has been announced, fans are still struggling to understand why the release date has been so delayed. However, amid Joseph Sikora’s appearance on The Crew Has It, hosted by Rainey and Gianni Paolo, who portrays Brayden Weston on Power Book II: Ghost. Fans believe that a crossover between Ghost and Force could be in the works.

Force didn’t wrap filming its second season until Nov. 2022, which may have delayed the release date for Ghost if there are, in fact, some crossovers in both seasons.