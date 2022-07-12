‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Season 3 Release Date Could Drop Soon

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is set to debut on Starz at the end of this year. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death. For two seasons, Tariq has been juggling his personal and professional lives, and like his father, he’s learned that’s a near-impossible task.

Tariq been under drug queenpin Monet Tejada’s(Mary J. Blige) thumb for two seasons. Season 3 is likely to be even more explosive. Fans are hoping the release date will drop soon.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be shocking

So much has happened to Tariq and so much has happened behind his back with Brayden (Gianni Paolo), Effie (Alix Lapri), and Lauren (Paige Hurd). For season 3, things are poised to come to light, making for some incredibly shocking episodes.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends, for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Are Convinced Tariq Will Kill Monet and Lorenzo Tejada to Take Over Their Drug Empire

The season 3 release date could be revealed soon

Starz recently announced the premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, which will debut on Aug. 12. Since we know that Ghost is slated to be released this year as well, it’s likely they will drop the release date and trailer while Kanan is on the air.

Last year, the series debuted in November and was broken into two parts since people were traveling amid the holiday season. This year, we know that filming was slightly delayed amid the coronavirus surge in New York City.

“I don’t have a date, but I can tell you they are shooting the finale right now,” Kemp said during an Instagram Live. “We had to push part of the season because of COVID. The Omicron surge made us have to delay the beginning of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 and take a break in the middle of Raising Kanan Season 2. It’s going to be on a little later as a result, but like a tiny bit. And I think it’s actually more going to affect the second half of the season, but not that much.”

Tariq will be pulled further in with the Tejadas in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Once the season premiere date is revealed, fans can be prepared to be pulled back into Tariq’s world. Last season we watched him scramble to break free of Monet and the Tejada family. However, in season 3 he will likely be pulled further in with them.

With Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and his baby sister safe, Tariq doesn’t have much to lose which will likely make him more ruthless than ever. Moreover, since Monet can no longer trust her own children or her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon), it’s likely that she will be leaning on Tariq more than ever.

“It’s the world that he’s in and he needs the money and he needs to keep going,” Kemp told TV Line.

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Courtney A. Kemp Chose Tariq as the Focus for the Show for 1 Reason