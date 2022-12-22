‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Has 1 Goal in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere on March 17, 2023, and as usual, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) will be dealing with a lot. For two years, Tariq has been desperately trying to keep his life as a drug dealer separate from his work as a college student, but he’s come to realize that the lines will always get blurred.

Now, as Season 3 debuts, he will have only one goal.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost ‘ | Starz

Tariq will learn the truth in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

At the end of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Tariq asked his best friend, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) to help get his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) out of town. However, Bryden and Tariq’s business partner Effie (Alix Lapri) intercepted them and killed Lauren. Now, in Season 3, Tariq will learn the truth about his friends conspiring against him.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar. “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

Time to make moves. #PowerGhost season 3 returns Friday, March 17, 2023 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/JN3msgoAye — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 15, 2022

Tariq has one goal in the upcoming season.

As the truth about Lauren comes to light and seeing how the game has ripped the Tejada family at its core, Tariq will have one major goal when Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premieres. The official description for the third season reads in part, “The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good.”

Moreover, with his life, trust, and family at risk, Tariq will also see an alternative path to the journey that he’s currently on. According to the third season description,

When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Tariq is slowly transforming into his father in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

At the end of Power, Tariq killed his father because he resented everything that Ghost (Omari Hardwick) had put his family through. His lies and deceit led to Tariq’s twin sister Raina’s (Donshea Hopkins) death, the demise of his parent’s marriage, and so much more. However, as Tariq tries to juggle two warring sides of his life, he’s slowly transforming into Ghost.

“A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on Instagram Live. “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that and what I’m really trying to demonstrate is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”