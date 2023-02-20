‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Has Made a Major Mistake

Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has stood at the center of Power Book II: Ghost since the first season debuted. Fans have watched him attempt to juggle his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer. Though there have been some close calls, so far, Tariq has been able to keep the two separate.

However, a choice at the beginning of Ghost Season 3 will prove that Tariq has made a significant mistake.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3, Tariq will be at a turning point

As much as he denies following in his father’s footsteps, Tariq finally embraces who he truly is. When the third season of Ghost debuts, he will be at a significant turning point. The official description reads,

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Tariq has made a major mistake

With Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) death, Tariq no longer has access to the money he needs to walk away from the drug game and rebuild a life with his mother and sister. Instead, he will enter Mecca’s place as the New York connect under the ruthless Noma.

Portrayed by Caroline Chikezie, Deadline reports that Noma is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

According to the trailer, Tariq and Brayden will likely be kept in line by her second-in-command, Obi (Kyle Vincent Terry). According to the official description, Obi is “a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.”

Working with the Tejadas for the first two seasons of Ghost was small fish compared to Noma. Under her wing, Tariq will never be able to escape the drug game. It’s the same mistake his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), made with Felipe Lobos (Enrique Murciano).

Get ready, we levelin’ up for season 3. #PowerGhost returns Friday March 17th on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/ZHCzFJmLPo — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 16, 2023

When is ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ coming back on?

The third season of Ghost is set to debut on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. After over a year off the air, fans are thrilled to see where Tariq ends up. He and Brayden will take their business off the Stansfield University campus and into Wall Street.

Unfortunately, he will still need to rely on the Tejadas to move and sell the amount of weight and product Noma entrusts him with.

More than that, Tariq appears ready to embrace his father’s legacy. However, according to the trailer, the college student seems determined to be better and brighter than his father.