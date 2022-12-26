‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq May Have a New Love Interest in Season 3

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to debut on Starz on March 17, 2023, and the stakes have never been higher for our favorite characters. Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has been trying to juggle his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer, but he’s quickly learned it’s nearly impossible to keep the two worlds separate.

Now, things will likely be even more complicated if he gets a new love interest this season.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq will be led further into the drug game in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Since Season 2, when he was arrested for double homicide, Tariq has been looking for a way to get out of the drug game and back to his mother and sister. However, it appears that in Season 3, he, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and Effie (Alix Lapri) will be pulled even further into the drug game than they were previously.

According to Starz’s official description for the forthcoming season,

The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Tariq may get a new love interest this season

Now that Tariq is getting to see a new way to be successful on Wall Street, it’s likely that he will also get a new love interest which could certainly complicate things between him and Effie.

Moriah Brown has been cast in the forthcoming season as KeKe Travis. Her official character description reads, “A young Ivy League-educated VP at the Wall Street firm.” Though she’s obviously a bit older than Tariq and Brayden, who will be acting as interns, it’s possible that she could be a love interest for one of the young men.

Tariq could kill Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Tariq trusts Effie more than anyone else, and their friendship has become blurred now that they are lovers, he will never forgive her once he discovers that she killed his ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd). The official description for Season 3 reads in part, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him.” Fans know that Effie and Brayden conspired to get rid of Lauren at Cane Tejada’s (Woody McClain) demand.

Now in the teaser trailer for Season 3, Tariq can be seen standing in his dorm room clutching a bloody knife, with blood covering his hand. Tariq only resorts to violence when pushed, and it’s clear from the look on his face that he’s disturbed by his actions. Therefore, fans are convinced he’s stabbed, Effie.

Still, it’s not sure that Effie will meet her end in Season 3. After all, there is still too much of a mystery surrounding her.